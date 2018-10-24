Saints' Marcus Williams: Practices in full
Williams (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Williams suffered a groin injury during New Orleans' win over the Ravens in Week 7 which caused him miss the contest's conclusion, but the issue does not appears severe given his participation in practice to begin the week. Barring any setbacks, Williams seems on track to suit up for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
