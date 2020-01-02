Play

Williams (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Williams appears to have fully recovered from the groin injury that caused him to sit out Week 17's win over the Panthers. He's on track to draw his usual start at safety during Sunday's playoff contest against the Vikings.

