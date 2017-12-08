Williams had six tackles (five solo) and an interception in Thursday night's loss to the Falcons.

The pick was Williams' second of the season. The rookie out of Utah continues to start at free safety for New Orleans and played nearly every defensive snap on Thursday after missing last week's contest with a groin injury. Williams is now up to 53 total tackles, paired with two interceptions, which makes him worthy of roster consideration in deeper IDP leagues.

