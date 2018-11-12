Saints' Marcus Williams: Second interception of season
Williams had four tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's win against the Bengals.
Williams intercepted an ill-advised deep ball at the Saints five-yard line and returned the pick, his second of the season, for 78 yards. With only 33 total tackles through nine games, Williams has not had the breakout season many had hoped, but the second-year free safety continues to play nearly every defensive snap for New Orleans and still ranks fourth on the team in tackles. With the Saints scheduled to face a number of pass-happy offenses in the second half, Williams could still be a quality defensive-back option in deeper IDP leagues.
More News
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Practices in full•
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Suffers injury in win•
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Interception in win•
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Plays every snap in opener•
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Memorable mistake contributes to playoff defeat•
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Eight tackles as strong rookie season continues•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...