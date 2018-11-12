Williams had four tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's win against the Bengals.

Williams intercepted an ill-advised deep ball at the Saints five-yard line and returned the pick, his second of the season, for 78 yards. With only 33 total tackles through nine games, Williams has not had the breakout season many had hoped, but the second-year free safety continues to play nearly every defensive snap for New Orleans and still ranks fourth on the team in tackles. With the Saints scheduled to face a number of pass-happy offenses in the second half, Williams could still be a quality defensive-back option in deeper IDP leagues.