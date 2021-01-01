Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.
Williams will miss a second straight game. P.J. Williams started at free safety in Williams' place during last week's win over the Vikings, and he should assume that role once again for the season finale.
