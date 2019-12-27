Play

Williams (groin) won't play in Sunday's season finale against the Panthers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williams suffered the injury in Week 16, and consequently sat out all three practice sessions this week, signalling this news isn't quite surprising. With fellow safety Vonn Bell (knee) also sidelined, it appears Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and D.J. Swearinger are in line to receive the starts at the safety positions.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends