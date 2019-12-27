Williams (groin) won't play in Sunday's season finale against the Panthers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williams suffered the injury in Week 16, and consequently sat out all three practice sessions this week, signalling this news isn't quite surprising. With fellow safety Vonn Bell (knee) also sidelined, it appears Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and D.J. Swearinger are in line to receive the starts at the safety positions.