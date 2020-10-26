Williams totaled six tackles (three solo) in the Saints' 27-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
Williams tied with Marshon Lattimore for team lead in tackles Sunday, accomplishing that feat for the first time since Week 2. He'll look to build on this performance in a Week 8 date with the Bears.
