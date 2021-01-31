Williams totaled 59 tackles (39 solo), seven passes defended and three interceptions across 14 games in 2020.
He's now picked off 13 passes through his first four seasons and racked up at least 50 tackles in each campaign. Williams has been a key contributor on New Orleans' defense since arriving in the league, though his future with the team is unclear as he's set to become a free agent in 2021.
