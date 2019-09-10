Williams posted two pass breakups and an interception in Monday's 30-28 win over the Texans.

Williams intercepted a deep pass from Texans QB Deshaun Watson in the third pass to give the Saints momentum, and the scored on the ensuing drive. Add two pass breakups to the mix, and it looks like Williams has made strong improvements on his work in coverage, especially considering how many weapons the Texans have. He'll look to carry that momentum into a revenge game versus the Rams in Week 2.