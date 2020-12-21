Williams (ankle) has been labeled questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

The 24-year-old's absence depleted New Orleans' secondary down the stretch, as Kansas City proved capable of icing the win by virtue of a seven play, 34-yard drive on the game's final possession. Williams departed the contest at the 9:49 mark of the fourth quarter with two tackles to his name, leaving P.J. Williams as the fill-in at free safety. New Orleans faces a short week with a Christmas showdown against Minnesota on the schedule for Friday.