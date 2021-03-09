The Saints are giving Williams a franchise tag, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It's surprising given the team's cap situation, but less surprising when we consider that Williams is one of the league's top players at one of the cheaper positions. The Saints can lower the 2021 cap hit with a long-term contract or a tag-and-trade, or they can just find other ways to become compliant. Williams has 60 starts and 13 INTs to his name through four pro seasons.
