Williams recorded five tackles (all solo), including a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in Thursday's win over Atlanta.

Williams made a huge play Thursday, knifing up the middle to strip the ball from Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the red zone. It was the first sack of Williams' career and a game-altering play for New Orleans. His five solo tackles tied his season high as well. Looking ahead, Williams and the Saints will face off against the Cowboys in Week 13.

More News
Our Latest Stories