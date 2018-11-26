Saints' Marcus Williams: Tallies first sack
Williams recorded five tackles (all solo), including a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in Thursday's win over Atlanta.
Williams made a huge play Thursday, knifing up the middle to strip the ball from Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the red zone. It was the first sack of Williams' career and a game-altering play for New Orleans. His five solo tackles tied his season high as well. Looking ahead, Williams and the Saints will face off against the Cowboys in Week 13.
