Saints' Marcus Williams: Two interceptions in finale
Williams had eight tackles (seven solo) and two interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.
Williams was all over the field in the Saints' regular-season finale. The Saints' starting free safety had two picks, which doubled his season total, and his 73 total tackles rank third on the team. Williams will look to continue his stellar rookie season in next Sunday's playoff game against the Panthers.
More News
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Records second interception•
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Active Thursday•
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Holds questionable designation•
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Will sit Sunday•
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: First career interception•
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Second-round Saints pick•
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...