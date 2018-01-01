Williams had eight tackles (seven solo) and two interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Williams was all over the field in the Saints' regular-season finale. The Saints' starting free safety had two picks, which doubled his season total, and his 73 total tackles rank third on the team. Williams will look to continue his stellar rookie season in next Sunday's playoff game against the Panthers.

