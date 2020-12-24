Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the VIkings.
The 24-year-old safety has been unable to contribute even a limited practice session this week, making it unsurprising that he's been confirmed out for Christmas Day due to his high-ankle sprain. Williams' absence will mark his first of the 2020 campaign and just the third of his four-year NFL career. P.J. Williams is the expected replacement at free safety, with the opposing Vikings aiming to keep postseason hopes alive with a road win.
