Williams plans to focus on his tackling this offseason, Luke Johnson of Nola.com reports.
According to Williams, "I definitely have to improve my tackling. Last year was a down year." Head coach Sean Payton echoed those sentiments as well. Aside from the career-low 55 tackles (40 solo) in 2019, Williams had a solid season, nabbing four picks and scoring his first defensive touchdown, while breaking up a career-best 13 passes (second in the NFL). If he can indeed improve in the tackling department, Williams' value - both real-world and fantasy - should grow in his fourth NFL season.
