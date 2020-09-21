site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Margus Hunt: Promoted for Week 2
RotoWire Staff
Hunt was promoted to the Saints' active roster from the practice squad Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Hunt served as an extra player from the practice squad in Week 1 and will do so again Monday in Las Vegas. Hunt had one tackle in 21 defensive snaps and also blocked a field goal last week.
