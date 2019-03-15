Saints' Mario Edwards: Inks deal with Saints
Edwards signed a two-year contract with the Saints on Friday, Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Edwards played a reserve role with the Giants last season, appearing in 15 games while posting 14 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman will provide the Saints with interior depth while Sheldon Rankins recovers from a torn Achilles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.