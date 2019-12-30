Play

Edwards recorded three tackles (two solo), one tackle for a loss and a sack in the Saints' 42-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Edwards recorded his first sack in three weeks, finishing 2019 on a high note. In 14 games on the year, he managed eight tackles (six solo), three sacks and a forced fumble.

