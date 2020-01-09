Play

Edwards recorded eight tackles (six solo), 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble during the 2019 NFL season.

He appeared in 14 games without a start in his first season with New Orleans, taking the field for 299 defensive snaps. He's not a guy who will take the field with regularity, though he's proved to be solid with limited opportunities. Edwards is under contract through 2021 and should be back with the team in 2020.

