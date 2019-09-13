Play

Edwards (hamstring) will play in Sunday's game versus the Rams, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Edwards sat out the season opener with this injury, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice and is ready to make his 2019 debut. He'll likely rotate with David Onyemata at defensive tackle since starter Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) is out.

