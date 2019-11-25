Play

Edwards finished with one solo tackle and a sack in the Saints' 34-31 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Edwards recorded his first sack of the year in Sunday's victory, accounting for one of four New Orleans' sacks on Kyle Allen. With just two tackles (one solo) to his credit on the season, Edwards is off the fantasy radar.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories