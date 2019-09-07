Edwards (hamstring) won't play in Monday's game versus the Texans, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Edwards didn't participate in any practices this week, so he'll have a tough time getting on the field for Week 2's game versus the Rams. The fifth-year pro could've logged a large workload since Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) will sit out, but instead the Saints' defensive front will be short on depth. Expect Taylor Stallworth to start at defensive tackle.