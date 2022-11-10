Ingram (knee) wasn't spotted at the Saints' practice session Thursday, Terrin Waack of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
The Saints estimated Ingram as a non-participant during Wednesday's walk-through session, and it looks as though he'll maintain that listing when the team holds a more formal practice Thursday. Given that he suffered an MCL sprain in the Saints' Week 8 win over the Raiders that is expected to sideline him multiple weeks, Ingram's lack of practice activity comes as little surprise. He'll most likely be officially ruled out for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh at the conclusion of Friday's practice.