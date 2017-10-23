Saints' Mark Ingram: Another 100-yard afternoon in win
Ingram rushed 22 times for 105 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-17 win over the Packers. He also brought in four of five targets for five yards.
Ingram now has back-to-back 100-yard games since Adrian Peterson left town, as head coach Sean Payton has seemingly found a rhythm he's comfortable with in terms of backfield's division of labor. Ingram has settled in as the clear-cut early-down back, although he's also seen some third-down work due to his proficiency as a pass catcher. Meanwhile, rookie Alvin Kamara continues to be deployed in a complementary role and is being utilized as both runner and receiver with strong results. If the current pattern persists, Ingram should retain excellent fantasy value as a 20-plus-carry workhorse on the majority of weeks in an offense that forces defenses to respect the pass. He'll look to continue producing against the Bears in Week 8.
More News
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Scores twice in win•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Could pick up extra snaps after Peterson trade•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Another workmanlike performance•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Grinds out yardage in win over Panthers•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Totals 76 yards in loss•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Ties for lead in receiving yards•
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...