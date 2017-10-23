Saints' Mark Ingram: Another 100-yard afternoon in win

Ingram rushed 22 times for 105 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-17 win over the Packers. He also brought in four of five targets for five yards.

Ingram now has back-to-back 100-yard games since Adrian Peterson left town, as head coach Sean Payton has seemingly found a rhythm he's comfortable with in terms of backfield's division of labor. Ingram has settled in as the clear-cut early-down back, although he's also seen some third-down work due to his proficiency as a pass catcher. Meanwhile, rookie Alvin Kamara continues to be deployed in a complementary role and is being utilized as both runner and receiver with strong results. If the current pattern persists, Ingram should retain excellent fantasy value as a 20-plus-carry workhorse on the majority of weeks in an offense that forces defenses to respect the pass. He'll look to continue producing against the Bears in Week 8.