Saints' Mark Ingram: Another workmanlike performance Sunday

Ingram rushed 14 times for 45 yards and brought in four of eight targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 20-0 win over the Dolphins in London.

Ingram paced the Saints backfield in carries and overall touches, garnering 18 of the latter overall. Ingram's eight targets in the passing game were certainly encouraging and helped him equal his second-best reception total through four games, while his 14 totes equaled the season high he'd established in Week 3. While the seventh-year pro's yards per carry figures have dropped in each of the last two weeks, head coach Sean Payton appears to potentially be settling on a more definitive pecking order in his backfield, one that features Ingram as the borderline workhorse back. He'll look to build on his relatively modest production thus far in Week 6 against the Lions following a Week 5 bye.