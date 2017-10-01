Saints' Mark Ingram: Another workmanlike performance
Ingram rushed 14 times for 45 yards and brought in four of eight targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 20-0 win over the Dolphins in London.
Ingram paced the Saints backfield in carries and overall touches, garnering 18 of the latter. His eight targets in the passing game were certainly encouraging and helped him equal his second-best reception total through four games, while his 14 totes equaled the season high he established in Week 3. While the seven-year pro's yards per carry figure has dropped in both of the last two weeks, head coach Sean Payton appears to potentially be settling on a more definitive pecking order in his backfield, one that features Ingram as the borderline workhorse back. Ingram will look to build on his relatively modest production thus far in Week 6 against the Lions following a Week 5 bye.
More News
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Grinds out yardage in win over Panthers•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Totals 76 yards in loss•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Ties for lead in receiving yards•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Tough sledding in Saturday's win•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Active as pass catcher•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Outlook unclear after offseason additions•
-
Instant reaction: Cook injury
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.