Saints' Mark Ingram: Appealing four-game suspension

Ingram is appealing his four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's PED policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ingram's management released a statement proclaiming his positive drug test was caused by a substance that's permissible with a proper exemption from the league. Another update should be available soon, as an arbitrator's opinion is due on or before May 16. Should Ingram's appeal ultimately fail, Alvin Kamara would take on some extra snaps and touches in September, with the likes of Trey Edmunds, Boston Scott, Jonathan Williams and Daniel Lasco (neck) also in the mix for some snaps. 2018 is a contract season for the 28-year-old Ingram.