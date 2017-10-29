Saints' Mark Ingram: Continues success since Peterson trade
Ingram rushed 18 times for 75 yards and a touchdown while catching all six of his targets for 24 yards and losing two fumbles in Sunday's 20-12 win over Chicago.
Ingram watched Alvin Kamara score an eight-yard touchdown on the opening drive, but added a one-yarder of his own in the second quarter by stretching the ball over the top of the defense. While Kamara continues to mix in for a handful of touches every game, Ingram's been able to establish a much better rhythm on the ground since fellow running back Adrian Peterson was traded. After gaining just 170 yards without a touchdown on 42 carries in four games with Peterson on the roster, Ingram's exploded for 294 yards and four touchdowns on 65 carries over three contests since. Ball control was an issue for Ingram here, though, as he fumbled on consecutive fourth-quarter drives to let Chicago back into the game.
More News
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Another 100-yard afternoon in win•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Scores twice in win•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Could pick up extra snaps after Peterson trade•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Another workmanlike performance•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Grinds out yardage in win over Panthers•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Totals 76 yards in loss•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...