Saints' Mark Ingram: Continues success since Peterson trade

Ingram rushed 18 times for 75 yards and a touchdown while catching all six of his targets for 24 yards and losing two fumbles in Sunday's 20-12 win over Chicago.

Ingram watched Alvin Kamara score an eight-yard touchdown on the opening drive, but added a one-yarder of his own in the second quarter by stretching the ball over the top of the defense. While Kamara continues to mix in for a handful of touches every game, Ingram's been able to establish a much better rhythm on the ground since fellow running back Adrian Peterson was traded. After gaining just 170 yards without a touchdown on 42 carries in four games with Peterson on the roster, Ingram's exploded for 294 yards and four touchdowns on 65 carries over three contests since. Ball control was an issue for Ingram here, though, as he fumbled on consecutive fourth-quarter drives to let Chicago back into the game.