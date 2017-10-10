Saints' Mark Ingram: Could pick up extra snaps after Peterson trade
Ingram could earn a slightly larger workload out of the Saints' backfield after New Orleans traded Adrian Peterson to Arizona on Tuesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Due to his lack of versatility out of the backfield, Peterson, who played 45 of a possible 259 offensive snaps (17.3 percent) through four weeks, was already well behind Ingram (52.5 percent) and rookie Alvin Kamara (35.1 percent) in snap share, but the 2012 NFL MVP's departure nonetheless opens up extra work for the holdovers. The prospect of a minor uptick in touches the rest of the season should raise Ingram's fantasy ceiling and erase any reservations his owners may have previously had about keeping him active week in and week out.
