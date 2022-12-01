Ingram (foot) was limited at practice Thursday.
Ingram put an end to a three-game absence this past Sunday in San Francisco after tending to an MCL sprain, playing 30 percent of snaps on his way to four carries for 10 yards and no catches on his only target. Meanwhile, Alvin Kamara (13 touches) and tight end Taysom Hill (seven touches) got more work than Ingram out of the backfield. Ingram has exchanged the knee injury for a foot issue this week, so his status will be one to watch as the Saints continue to prep for Monday's visit to Tampa Bay.