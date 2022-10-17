Ingram (knee) was listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report.
Ingram is among four Saints skill-position players to take the field for all six contests on the campaign, with a range of 22 to 47 percent of the offensive snaps and five to 13 touches per game based on the available personnel on a weekly basis. Overall, he's averaging a shade over 4.0 yards per carry and scored one TD, but he's played second fiddle to Alvin Kamara the last two games. Now, Ingram is tending to a knee issue, so his status will be one to monitor ahead of Thursday's road matchup with the Cardinals.
