Saints' Mark Ingram: Doesn't feast on Thanksgiving
Ingram put up 52 rushing yards on 11 attempts, adding two receptions for 14 yards during Thursday's 31-17 win against the Falcons.
Atlanta did a reasonable job of keeping Ingram in check, restraining the bulldozing eighth-year back to his second-lowest yards per carry average since Week 8 (4.7 YPC). Ingram fielded a slightly lighter workload than he had through his first six appearances of 2018 -- 11 carries, compared to average of 13.2 -- as Alvin Kamara collected 15 of the 28 running back touches in New Orleans' 10th-straight win. Another Thursday night matchup awaits in Week 13, as Ingram and the Saints travel to Dallas to take on the NFL's No. 5 rush defense (95.0 yards allowed per game).
