Saints' Mark Ingram: Dominant despite limited touches
Ingram rushed 11 times for 134 yards and a touchdown while adding three catches for 21 yards on four targets in Sunday's 34-31 overtime win against the Redskins.
Ingram's 36-yard rushing touchdown tied the game 10-10 late in the first quarter, and he set up Will Lutz's game-winning, 28-yard field goal in overtime with consecutive runs of 20 and 31 yards. His limited workload was due to New Orleans playing from behind for most of the game, as the team overcame a 15-point deficit in the final three minutes of regulation. Fellow running back Alvin Kamara starred in that comeback, but Ingram remains the top option on the ground.
