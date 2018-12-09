Saints' Mark Ingram: Efficient in key win
Ingram rushed 13 times for 52 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of three targets for three yards in the Saints' 28-14 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Ingram's final line was nothing to write home about, but his 17-yard touchdown run with 7:26 remaining essentially sealed the win for the Saints. The veteran back hasn't topped 52 rushing yards in any of his last three games, but three of his five rushing touchdowns on the season have come within the last four games. Ingram's passing game role does remain depressed, as he's failed to eclipse two receptions in seven of nine contests. He'll look to up his overall numbers against the Panthers in a Week 15 Monday night matchup.
