Saints' Mark Ingram: Eligible to return Week 5

Ingram (suspension) rejoined the Saints following Sunday's victory over the Giants and is expected to be reinstated to the 53-man roster Monday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

While serving his four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy, Ingram has been away from the team since the preseason ended, though it's believed that he's kept himself in shape during the banishment. As such, he's expected to have a role in the Saints' game plan Week 5 against the Redskins, though to what extent remains to be seen. While Ingram has been out, Alvin Kamara has thrived as the Saints' clear No. 1 option out of the backfield, accruing 275 yards and five touchdowns on 56 carries and another 336 yards and a score on 35 receptions. With the Saints getting limited output from their reserve backs, Kamara has taken on at least 51 offensive snaps in all four contests in 2018 after failing to crack 46 snaps in any game as a rookie. Ingram's return will allow the Saints to lighten Kamara's workload, thereby enabling both players to remain fantasy relevant after the two formed the NFL's most productive backfield tandem a season ago.