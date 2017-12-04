Saints' Mark Ingram: Erupts in second quarter
Ingram took 14 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown and caught six of seven targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Panthers.
Coming off his worst game of the season, Ingram got off to another slow start but didn't stay down for long. He ripped off a beautiful 72-yard run early in the second quarter, and then hit paydirt from three yards out just two plays later. Ingram otherwise was held in check, while Alvin Kamara turned 14 touches into 126 scrimmage and two touchdowns. Both backs figure to remain heavily involved and productive on Thursday Night Football in Atlanta in Week 14.
