Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to show at minicamp
Ingram (suspension) will not participate in OTAs, but he is expected to join the club for mandatory minicamp in June, ESPN reports.
The NFL tagged Ingram with a four-game suspension for the use of a banned substance, and the league has already heard and denied his appeal. Coming off career-high marks across the board for rushing yards (1,124), rushing touchdowns (12), receptions (58) and receiving yards (416), the veteran tailback will cede the early-season lead role to Alvin Kamara. Coach Sean Payton indicated that the Saints don't have any immediate plans to add a veteran back, suggesting Trey Edmunds, rookie Boston Scott, Jonathan Williams and Daniel Lasco (neck) -- who have combined for just 47 regular-season carries -- would be candidates for some carries in the early going. The league should reinstate Ingram for Week 5 against the Redskins.
More News
-
Our first post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...