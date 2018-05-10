Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to show at minicamp

Ingram (suspension) will not participate in OTAs, but he is expected to join the club for mandatory minicamp in June, ESPN reports.

The NFL tagged Ingram with a four-game suspension for the use of a banned substance, and the league has already heard and denied his appeal. Coming off career-high marks across the board for rushing yards (1,124), rushing touchdowns (12), receptions (58) and receiving yards (416), the veteran tailback will cede the early-season lead role to Alvin Kamara. Coach Sean Payton indicated that the Saints don't have any immediate plans to add a veteran back, suggesting Trey Edmunds, rookie Boston Scott, Jonathan Williams and Daniel Lasco (neck) -- who have combined for just 47 regular-season carries -- would be candidates for some carries in the early going. The league should reinstate Ingram for Week 5 against the Redskins.

