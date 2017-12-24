Saints' Mark Ingram: Finds end zone versus Falcons
Ingram carried 13 times for 44 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Falcons. He also caught all three targets for an additional 22 yards in the 23-13 win.
Ingram broke loose for a 26-yard touchdown in the third quarter, but he mustered just 18 yards on his other 12 carried combined. The touchdown was his 12th in the last 11 games, and he now has at least 62 scrimmage yards in all but one contest this season. Ingram's remarkable consistency has made him a premier fantasy option at running back and he should continue as such next week against the Buccaneers, as his team jostles for playoff positioning.
More News
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Rushes for two touchdowns•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Production downturn in loss•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Playing Thursday•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: In line to play Thursday•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Listed as questionable after missing practice•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Listed as non-participant Tuesday•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...