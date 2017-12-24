Saints' Mark Ingram: Finds end zone versus Falcons

Ingram carried 13 times for 44 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Falcons. He also caught all three targets for an additional 22 yards in the 23-13 win.

Ingram broke loose for a 26-yard touchdown in the third quarter, but he mustered just 18 yards on his other 12 carried combined. The touchdown was his 12th in the last 11 games, and he now has at least 62 scrimmage yards in all but one contest this season. Ingram's remarkable consistency has made him a premier fantasy option at running back and he should continue as such next week against the Buccaneers, as his team jostles for playoff positioning.