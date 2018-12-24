Saints' Mark Ingram: Finds end zone

Ingram carried the ball 11 times for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Steelers. He also added one reception for eight yards.

Ingram led the Saints with 11 rushing attempts -- seven of which came before halftime -- but found rushing lanes difficult to come by. He averaged only 3.2 yards per carry and his longest rush was just eight yards. He salvaged his fantasy performance by finding the end zone on a one-yard rush late in the first quarter. Ingram's workload continues to fall into the range of 12 to 14 touches per game, making him largely reliant on finding the end zone to make an impact. That could change heading into the 2019 season, however, as Ingram will have the chance to test free agency.