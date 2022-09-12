Ingram recorded four rushes for 22 yards as well as a one-yard reception (one target) during Sunday's 27-26 win over the Falcons.

Ingram was the only other running back outside of Alvin Kamara (ribs) to carry the ball for the Saints on Sunday, though he saw less than half as many total touches as the No. 1 back (nine carries, four receptions). After coughing up a fumble on his lone reception early in the second half, the secondary rusher was stopped short of the goal line on a crucial two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game 26-26 midway through the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, Ingram could see increased usage moving forward after Kamara picked up an unspecified rib issue against Atlanta.