Ingram rushed nine times for 46 yards and caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 30-26 loss to Cincinnati.

Ingram was able to find more success on the ground this go around after struggling with a similar workload against Seattle last week. The results have been too inconsistent for the veteran through six weeks, and starter Alvin Kamara (25 touches for 124 yards) appears to be healthy and productive after a slow start to the campaign. Ingram would only be worth starting in Week 7 if Kamara was somehow unavailable with a short turnaround against the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.