Saints' Mark Ingram: Grinds out yardage in win over Panthers
Ingram gained 56 yards on 14 carries and caught two of his four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Panthers.
Ingram labored for an average of four yards per carry against a stout Carolina front, but he wound up with a respectable 86 yards from scrimmage thanks to an effective outing as a receiver. He received as many carries in this one as he did in the previous two weeks combined, though Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara combined to tote the ball 11 times. Ingram's role in the offense seems quite dependent on game flow, but he is clearly the lead back at the moment and should play a big part next week against the Dolphins.
