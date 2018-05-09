Saints' Mark Ingram: Has appeal denied

Ingram's appeal of his four-game PED suspension has already been heard and denied, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ingram's management released a statement claiming his positive drug test was caused by a substance that's permissible with a proper exemption from the league, but Katzenstein reports that the running back didn't actually have the necessary exemption. Alvin Kamara will serve as the lead back while Ingram sits out the first four weeks of the season, with Trey Edmunds, Boston Scott, Jonathan Williams and Daniel Lasco (neck) all in the mix to compete for a complementary role. It won't come as any surprise if New Orleans adds a veteran running back before training camp, considering the aforementioned players (besides Kamara) have accounted for only 47 regular-season NFL carries. Ingram will turn 29 in December and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. Accounting for the suspension, a Week 6 bye and Kamara's presence, Ingram can't be counted on for much in the first half of the upcoming season.