Saints' Mark Ingram: Has season-best game
Ingram rushed for 104 yards on 13 carries and added 58 yards and a touchdown on three catches during Sunday's 51-14 win over the Bengals.
Ingram broke a 7-7 tie early in the second quarter after slipping into the flat on a play-action pass and spinning through the defense on his way to a 28-yard touchdown, snapping a three-game scoreless streak. He added two runs of at least 25 yards on the day. Though he's averaged just under 15 touches per game this season, it's easy for Ingram to get lost in the shuffle behind star stablemate Alvin Kamara like he did against the Rams in Week 9. Sunday showed that the veteran back still has a spring in his step. Given recent season-ending injuries in the receiving corps to Dez Bryant (Achilles) and Cam Meredith (knee), look for the Saints to continue to lean on the backfield both in the running and passing games. That should keep a steady flow of opportunities for Ingram. Next up is a Philly defense surrendering 4.5 yards per carry on the year.
