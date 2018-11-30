Saints' Mark Ingram: Held in check during loss

Ingram rushed seven times for 27 yards and brought in two of three targets for one yard in the Saints' 13-10 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday.

Ingram's opportunities were notably limited, as he logged a season-low amount of carries. The eight-year veteran appeared to be surging with back-to-back 100-yard efforts in Weeks 10 and 11, but he's now netted 79 yards on 18 rushes over his last pair of contests. Ingram will look to bounce back to his prior level of production against the Buccaneers in a Week 14 divisional clash on Dec. 9.