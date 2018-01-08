Saints' Mark Ingram: Held in check

Ingram finished with nine rushes for 22 yards and caught his lone target for 13 yards in Sunday's 31-26 NFC wild-card win over the Panthers.

Ingram and partner-in-crime Alvin Kamara always faced a tough matchup, but neither standout tailback could get anything going Sunday. In fact, Ingram's rushing output marked his lowest since Week 1. Coincidentally, that performance came against the Vikings, who Ingram will face next Sunday in the divisional round.