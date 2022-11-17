Ingram (knee) wasn't present for Thursday's practice, Terrin Waack of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Ingram hasn't practiced in any fashion since being diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain of his knee following the Saints' Week 8 win over the Raiders. Unless he makes a surprise appearance at practice Friday as a limited or full participant, Ingram will likely be ruled out for a third straight game heading into the weekend. Dwayne Washington is currently the next man up at running back behind starter Alvin Kamara, but if Ingram is sidelined for Sunday's game against the Rams, David Johnson could be elevated from the practice squad to handle the No. 2 role this weekend.