Saints' Mark Ingram: In line to play Thursday
Ingram (toe) is expected to play Thursday night against the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ingram was held out of practice both Tuesday and Wednesday, raising a real concern that he might not be able to play in the divisional matchup coming off a short week. Though the news seems positive, be sure to check back for the official inactives list at approximately 7 p.m. EST to confirm Ingram's status on the active roster. Whether or not Ingram is cleared to play, Alvin Kamara may be counted on to take on a heavier workload if Ingram is not quite at 100 percent.
