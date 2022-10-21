Ingram rushed four times for six yards while securing all three of his targets for 16 yards during the Saints' 42-34 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.

Ingram matched his lowest total of the season with four carries during Thursday's matchup, and he was held under 10 rushing yards for the first time this year. While he slightly propped up his fantasy results with an 11-yard reception late in the fourth quarter, it was a discouraging performance from the 32-year-old after he racked up 57 yards from scrimmage last week. The Saints face another tough run defense in the Raiders in Week 8.