Saints' Mark Ingram: Latches on with Baltimore

Ingram agreed in principle Wednesday with the Ravens on a three-year, $15 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 29-year-old will head north after eight seasons in New Orleans, taking with him a career mark of 4.5 yards per carry on the heels of four consecutive seasons of 4.6 or better. Ingram might find that life is a bit more difficult without Drew Brees alongside him, but there's a lot to be said for Lamar Jackson's ability to shift defensive attention away from the Ravens' running backs. It's an excellent outcome from a fantasy perspective, as Ingram shouldn't have any trouble topping his 2018 mark of 11.5 carries per game in a backfield that otherwise consists of lesser-established options in Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon. There's little question Ingram will be the lead runner in Baltimore, and he should also have a chance to earn some playing time on passing downs.